NASCAR Cup: Corey LaJoie gives up pay to give shoes to others

Photo courtesy of Corey LaJoie, via Twitter

By AMANDA VINCENT

The paint scheme on Corey LaJoie’s No. 32 Go FAS Racing Ford for Sunday’s GoBowling.com at The Glen Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International will promote Samaritan’s Feet, a charity provides shoes to children in need. But LaJoie is taking his backing of the cause a step further. LaJoie is forgoing a month salary, instead donating it to Samaritan’s feet.

“There is absolutely no better fit being that my longtime racing nickname is ‘SuperShoe,’” LaJoie said. “Now, being a ‘SuperShoe’ is being a part of something bigger than myself to bring the gift of a new pair of shoes.”

Meanwhile, LaJoie is urging fans to donate through his Hope Givers page. He has pledged to hand-write names of donors on his car prior to Sunday’s race.

“Friends. 1.5 BILLION people can’t afford shoes,” LaJoie (@CoreyLaJoie) tweeted. “Go to my insta for the full story but anybody who donates any amount to @Samaritans_Feet through my Hope Givers page from now until Sunday, I’ll personally write their name on the car for @WGI this weekend.”

LaJoie’s efforts have caught the attention of some of his fellow-competitors and other NASCAR personalities, including Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kyle Busch, Darrell Wallace Jr. and Rutledge Wood.

Earnhardt, who retired from NASCAR competition at the end of the 2017 season as the Cup Series’ 15-time reigning Most Popular Driver, donated to put his daughter, Isla Earnhardt’s name on LaJoie’s car.

“Can’t wait to write Isla’s name on it. Great work Corey,” Earnhardt (@DaleJr) tweeted.

Earnhardt will be a part of the NBC Sports Network’s live broadcast of Sunday’s race.

The social media conversation sparked by the cause included Wallace reminiscing about giving LaJoie gas money for rides to high school.

“10 years ago, I gave Corey 20 bucks for gas money. He would pick me up and take me to high school,” Wallace (@BubbaWallace) tweeted. “Today, myself along with so many others have a chance to make an impact on somebody’s life! Honored to be supporting Corey’s vision! It took 2 minues. DO IT!”

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).