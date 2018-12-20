NASCAR Cup: Corey LaJoie joins Go FAS Racing

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 15: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie poses for a portrait at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Corey LaJoie will drive the No. 32 Go FAS Racing Ford in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2019, the race team announced Thursday. He replaces Matt DiBenedetto, who has moved to Leavine Family Racing to drive the No. 95 Toyota.

“I’ve always respected everyone at Go Fas Racing, because they are constantly building their race team better every year,” LaJoie said. “I’m glad to be part of that continued growth for 2019 and look forward to getting on track and being in a position to show more of my potential.”

DiBenedetto posted a best finish of seventh in the July 2018 race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

LaJoie drove the No. 72 TriStar Motorsports Chevrolet in 23 of the 36 races that made up the 2018 Cup Series season, posting a best finish of 16th in the playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. LaJoe drove for BK Racing for most of the 2017 season. In all, he has 57-career Cup Series starts with a career-best finish, to date, of 11th in the July race at Daytona in 2017.

“Every year, we feel like our program takes a step forward, and securing Corey should help us continue to move that direction,” Go FAS Racing general manager Mason St. Hilaire said. “We’ve learned and grown a lot in our time in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, and I believe our results reflect that growth. We’re very excited about the potential our team has this year. Every year we’ve been able to improve our program in different areas, and we fully believe that this coming season will be no different. Corey is a driver we’ve kept our eyes on for several years and he’s impressed and delivered when given the opportunity.”

LaJoie also has NASCAR Xfinity Series experience. His 22-career starts in that series resulted in two top-10 finishes, including a career-best sixth at Dover (Del.) International Speedway in 2016.

