NASCAR Cup: Corey LaJoie out at Go FAS Racing in 2021

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 24: Corey LaJoie, driver of the #32 ARK.io Ford, exits his car during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24, 2020 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Corey LaJoie will not be behind the wheel of the No. 32 Go FAS Racing Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021, the driver revealed via Twitter on Friday.

“I’m sure most of you have seen the silly season news regarding the mutual decision for me to part ways with Go Fas Racing after this season,” LaJoie (@Corey LaJoie) tweeted. “My partners and I are in discussions with several other opportunities to continue improving competitively in the Cup Series. Go Fas has been a significant part of my growth. Together, over the last two years of competing, we’ve achieved career-best finishes for both myself and the team. I’ve enjoyed working with all the guys and made lifelong friendships. Archie (St. Hilaire) runs a great team. I wish them all the best next season.”

After driving for BK Racing in 2017 and TriStar Motorsports in 2018, LaJoie joined the Go FAS team ahead of the 2019 season. In 116-career Cup Series starts, he has three top-10 finishes, all coming with Go FAS Racing. LaJoie’s career-best Cup Series race finish was a sixth at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway last July.

In his 23 races, so far, in 2020, LaJoie has one top-10, an eighth in the season-opening Daytona 500 in February. He is 29th in the driver points standings.

“It’s something we both kind of expected,” LaJoie said, as quoted in an article by The Athletic. “I’ve been trying to position myself to get me and my partners in the most competitive spot, and I feel like I’m experienced enough to take the next step competitively. And Go Fas has had some interest from other guys who wanted to bring some money over there. So we’re getting it out there that we’re both available.”

LaJoie says he has had discussions with other race teams and has multiple sponsors that will go with him to his new racing destination.

