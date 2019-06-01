NASCAR Cup: Corey LaJoie wants to replace Kyle Busch at JGR

CHARLOTTE, NC – JANUARY 29: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie poses for a portrait during the NASCAR Production Photo Days at Charlotte Convention Center on January 29, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Corey LaJoie

By AMANDA VINCENT

Out of frustration during the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on May 26, Kyle Busch sated his resignation from his position as driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

“I quit! Joe; I send in my resignation,” Busch told his team in the final 100 laps of the 400-lap race.

Busch didn’t really quit. The Cup Series has rolled into Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., for Sunday’s running of the Pocono 400, the 14th race of the 36-race regular season, and Busch still is driver of the No. 18. But just in case, Corey LaJoie put his name in the running to replace the possible vacant seat at powerhouse JGR.

“If Kyle put in his resignation, I’m on the way over to drop off a resume,” LaJoie (@CoreyLaJoie) tweeted Wednesday.

LaJoie is in his first year as driver of the No. 32 Go FAS Racing Ford in the Cup Series after stints at BK Racing and TriStar Motorsports. He is 28th in the driver points standings heading into the Pocono race with an average race finish of 28.2. LaJoie’s best finish of 2019, so far, was an 11th at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. He finished 12th in the Coca-Cola 600.

Busch, meanwhile, is one of three three-race winners through the first 13 races of the season, one of the others being JGR teammate at Coca-Cola 600 winner Martin Truex Jr. Busch remains the points leader after a third-place finish at Charlotte. He also has five stage wins and a series-leading 20 playoff points.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdaiyonline).