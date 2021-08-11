NASCAR Cup: COVID-19 shuffles JGR, JTG crews at Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK – AUGUST 08: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 Snickers Toyota, leads Aric Almirola, driver of the #10 Go Bowling Ford, during the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 08, 2021 in Watkins Glen, New York. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a temporary shuffling of pit crew members at Joe Gibbs Racing and JTG-Daugherty Racing for Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International.



Hunter Masling, the regular front-tire changer on Martin Truex Jr.’s No. 19 JGR team, and Matthew Tyrrell, the regular fueler on JGR’s No. 18 team of driver Kyle Busch, were sidelined for the Watkins Glen race after the came into close contact with someone who rested positive for COVID-19.



Bryan Backus and Joshua Pech, both from the No. 37 JTG-Daugherty Racing team of Ryan Preece filled in for the two Gibbs crew members — Backus for Masling and Pech for Tyrrell.



“We hope it doesn’t impact things,” Truex said. “Honestly, at the end of the day, you hope he’s ready to go. Tough circumstances the way it all worked out, because he (Masling) didn’t even test positive; he was around somebody who did. It’s kind of weird times, as we all know, but hopefully, it doesn’t affect us.”

Truex and Busch finished third and fourth, respectively, behind Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott.



JTG-Daugherty gets its pit crews from Joe Gibbs Racing, even though JTG is a Chevrolet team and JGR a Toyota organization.



Backup crew members Marcus Horton and Cory White, meanwhile, filled in for Backus and Pech on the No. 37 pit crew at Watkins Glen. Brandon Traino also was a new face on the No. 37 pit crew last weekend, replacing Brandon Linker as rear-tire changer. No reason was given for that change.



Preece finished 28th in Sunday’s race.



Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdaily).