NASCAR Cup: COVID-19 sidelines Corey LaJoie at Michigan

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 12: Corey LaJoie, driver of the #32 RagingBull.com Ford, speaks with the media during the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 12, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



COVID-19 protocol has sidelined NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie for Sunday’s Firekeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. Josh Berry will fill-in behind the wheel of the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet.



Berry will pull substitution double duty at MIS. On Saturday, he’ll substitute for the injured Michael Annett in the No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race.



Sunday’s race will be only Berry’s second at the Cup Series level. He substituted for Justin Haley in the No. 77 Spire entry at Dover (Del.) International Speedway earlier this season. Haley missed that race because of COVID-19 protocol. Berry finished 30th.



Most of Berry’s NASCAR national-level experience has come in the Xfinity Series, where he has 23-career starts, 16 of them in 2021. He claimed his first-career Xfinity Series win this season at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.



LaJoie is 29th in the Cup Series driver points standings with one top-10 finish through the first 24 races of the season — a ninth in the season-opening Daytona 500.



