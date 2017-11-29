NASCAR Cup: Credit One Bank increases its support of Chip Ganassi Racing, Kyle Larson

By AMANDA VINCENT

Credit One Bank will expand its relationship with Chip Ganassi Racing to become the primary sponsor of the No. 42 Chevrolet of Kyle Larson and an associate sponsor of the No. 1 of Jamie McMurray throughout the No. 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season. The expansion of Credit One Bank’s backing fills a void left by the departure of longtime sponsor Target.

“It’s great that Credit One Bank will be expanding their partnership with our team next season,” Larson said. “It’s been cool to see their excitement and interest in our team and NASCAR grow throughout this year. We’ve had some exciting races with them on board, and hopefully, there’s more to come next year.”

The 2018 season will be Credit One’s third year with Chip Ganassi Racing, as it first sponsored CGR’s No. 1 car in several for several races in 2016. In 2017, Credit One was Larson’s primary sponsor for several races.

Larson has been a Cup Series drivers for five full-time seasons. In 2017, he won four times and was considered a championship favorite throughout the season before being eliminated from the playoffs in the final race of the Round of 12. He wound up eighth in the standings at the end of the season.

