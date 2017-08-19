NASCAR Cup: crew chief back on job day after car falls on him

By AMANDA VINCENT

Frankie Kerr, crew chief on the No. 72 TriStar Motorsports Chevrolet team of Whitt in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, suffered a broken right scapula and a severely bruised sternum and ribs at Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway on Friday when the No. 72 car fell on him, according to an ESPN report. Still, he was back on the job at the track Saturday. The Cup Series runs the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at BMS on Saturday night.

“I’ve broke my back three times, and that’s the second time I’ve broke the scapula,” Kerr, a former sprint car racer, said. “It’s nothing new. It never entered my mind (to go home). I just won’t be able to help on the car as much. I’ll do what I can and call the race and go home, and thank God we have a week off.”

Kerr said he saw his team putting a jack stand under the car, so he went ahead and crawled under the car, and that was when the car fell. The team, then, jacked the car off him and he was taken to a nearby hospital. He was released from the hospital Friday afternoon. Kerr had his arm in a sling at the track Saturday.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer)