NASCAR Cup: crew chief Dave Rogers takes leave of absence

By AMANDA VINCENT

Dave Rogers, crew chief on the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota team of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series rookie Daniel Suarez, has taken a personal leave of absence, and his a timetable for his return is unknown, according to a press release from Joe Gibbs Racing on Wednesday.

The reason for the leave is not being disclosed.

In Rogers’ place, Scott Graves will serve as the crew chief on the No. 19 team. Graves has been the crew chief on the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. So far, that car has been driven, primarily, by Cup Series regular Kyle Busch.

A replacement for Graves on the No. 18 Xfinity Series team will be announced next week, according to the JGR release. The Xfinity Series does not race this weekend. It will return to action April 8 at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth.

Rogers has been a crew chief at Joe Gibbs Racing since 2005 and, specifically, JGR’s No. 19 team since 2016.

