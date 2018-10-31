NASCAR Cup: crew chiefs fined after Martinsville Speedway race

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR issued fines to two crew chiefs after the First Data 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Oct. 28.

Paul Wolfe, crew chief on the No. 2 Team Penske team of Brad Keselowski, and Rodney Childers, crew chief on the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing team of Kevin Harvick, each were fined $10,000 for a loose or missing lug nut, discovered after the race.

In its penalty announcement, released Wednesday, NASCAR cited violations of sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels of its 2018 rule book.

Keselowski finished fifth and Harvick 10th at Martinsville. The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series also raced at Martinsville last weekend, but no penalties were issued after that race. The NASCAR Xfinity Series had the weekend off.

