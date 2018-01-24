NASCAR Cup: D.J. Kennington attempts second-straight Daytona 500

By AMANDA VINCENT

Canadian race team Gaunt Brothers Racing and Canadian driver D.J. Kennington are pairing up to attempt to qualify for the Daytona 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season-opener for the second-consecutive year. This year’s race is scheduled for Feb. 18 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. Kennington will attempt to qualify the No. 96 Toyota, first in Daytona 500 front-row qualifying Feb. 11 and in a Can-Am Duel race on Feb. 15.

“Last year was an exciting time for all of us, and we look to improve on where we left off,” team owner Marty Gaunt said. “The 500 is such a iconic event; to have two Canadian companies (Lordco Auto Parts and Castrol, sponsors), along with a Canadian driver, in the Great American Race again makes it a special event for our entire team.”

Kennington and Gaunt Brothers Racing qualified for the 2017 Daytona 500, starting 28th and finishing 36th.

“Last year was an awesome experience for my sponsors, Lordco and Castrol, and me,” Kennington said. “We knew once it was over, we wanted to do it again. “Marty and everybody at GBR is pulling out all the stops for us this year. I’m looking forward to getting back behind the wheel of the Lordco/Castrol Toyota Camry and seeing the difference a year makes.”

Last year’s Daytona 500 was one of four Cup races last season entered by Kennington, as he ran three other races for car owner Jay Robinson. Those races resulted in a best finish of 26th at Phoenix International Raceway. Kennington also has 57-career starts across NASCAR’s other two national series (Xfinity and Camping World Truck).

Kennington has been a regular in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series since 2007 and is a two-time champion in the series. In all, he has 134-career starts in the Pinty’s Series, resulting in 19 wins, 82 top-fives and 112 top-10 finishes. He finished in the top-five five times and posted 11 top-10s in 13 races last season.

