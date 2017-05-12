NASCAR Cup: Dale Earnhardt Jr. among drivers docked practice time at Kansas Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Multiple Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers/teams were each docked 15 minutes of practice time at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City on Friday in preparation for Saturday night’s GoBowling.com 400 because of inspection issues a week earlier at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Penalized drivers teams include the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team of Dale Earnhardt Jr., the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota team of Kyle Busch, the No. 83 BK Racing Toyota of Corey LaJoie, the Nos. 1 and 42 Chip Ganassi Chevrolet teams of Jamie McMurray and Kyle Larson and the No. 37 JTG-Daugherty Racing Chevrolet team of Chris Buescher.

Earnhardt’s car failed pre-race inspection at Talladega three times, so in addition to to the practice time lost, the team also will lose pit selection for Kansas.

The No. 77 Furniture Row Racing Toyota team of Erik Jones also was docked 15 minutes of practice time at Kansas on Friday, because he missed the rookie meeting at Talladega.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (Facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (Facebook.com/nascarexaminer).