NASCAR Cup: Dale Earnhardt Jr. announces book

By AMANDA VINCENT

During “NASCAR America” on NBCSN on Wednesday, 15-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Most Popular Driver-turned-NASCAR TV personality Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced the upcoming release of his book, Racing to the Finish: My Story. The book, scheduled for an Oct. 16, 2018, release details Earnhardt’s recovery process, specifically the 2016 concussion that sidelined him for the second half of that season.

“Concussions are so common in sports that, for years, nobody took them seriously, myself included,” Earnhardt said. “But in 2016, that changed for me, and it was bad, very bad. Until this book, only my doctor and family could know how bad it was. I am leaving nothing out – the fear, the struggle, the pressure to get back, the rediscovery of myself, and how the very thing that caused my pain ultimately led to happiness I never knew possible. I also think my learnings from this experience will be hugely beneficial to people who are going through the same thing. One of those learnings is that there are more than we ever realized.”

Earnhardt co-wrote the book with veteran motorsports reporter for ESPN, Ryan McGee. A significant portion of the book comes from a journal Earnhardt began when he first missed races because of concussion-like symptoms in 2012. After missing two races that season, he declared that he would donate his brain to science. That declaration came in 2016, but it was before his latest concussion.

In the book, Earnhardt talks recovery, his decision to retire and his future.

“I don’t think nobody outside (wife) Amy and my doctor knows exactly everything that went on, and how bad it was” Earnhardt said. “There’s a couple of reasons I wanted to write this book. My fans ask me all the time about why I retired early from driving when I probably had a couple of more years. I think this will answer all those questions.”

Earnhardt experienced symptoms stemming from his last concussion as recently as the March race weekend at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway while watching a practice session.

