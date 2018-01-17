Share This Post

DeliciousDiggGoogleStumbleuponRedditTechnoratiYahooBloggerMyspaceRSS

NASCAR Cup: Dale Earnhardt Jr., Daniel Suarez struggle in North Carolina snow

NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez's Lexus is pulled by a truck after sliding off a snowy road in North Carolina on Jan. 17, 2018 (photo courtesy of Daniel Suarez via Twitter).

NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez’s Lexus is pulled by a truck after sliding off a snowy road in North Carolina on Jan. 17, 2018 (photo courtesy of Daniel Suarez via Twitter).

By AMANDA VINCENT

At least two NASCAR stars — Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Daniel Suarez — has difficulty navigating snow-covered roads in North Carolina on Wednesday, and both documented the difficulty on Twitter.

“I love my Lexus but is struggling in the snow,” Suarez (@Daniel_SuarezG) tweeted, along with a photo. He also posted additional tweets and photos documenting sliding off the road, getting stuck and being pulled out.

Earnhardt’s difficulty came after playing the Good Samaritan role for others who were stuck in the snow. According to one of his tweets, he hit a tree about five minutes after his good deed.

“NC stay off the roads today/tonight,” Earnhardt (@DaleJr) tweeted. “Five minutes after helping these folks I center punch a pine tree. All good. Probably just needs a new alignment.”

Neither Suarez nor Earnhardt were injured.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).

Share This Post

DeliciousDiggGoogleStumbleuponRedditTechnoratiYahooBloggerMyspaceRSS
Posted by on January 17, 2018. Filed under Breaking News,Featured,Monster Energy NASCAR Cup,NASCAR. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply