NASCAR Cup: Dale Earnhardt Jr., Daniel Suarez struggle in North Carolina snow

By AMANDA VINCENT

At least two NASCAR stars — Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Daniel Suarez — has difficulty navigating snow-covered roads in North Carolina on Wednesday, and both documented the difficulty on Twitter.

“I love my Lexus but is struggling in the snow,” Suarez (@Daniel_SuarezG) tweeted, along with a photo. He also posted additional tweets and photos documenting sliding off the road, getting stuck and being pulled out.

Earnhardt’s difficulty came after playing the Good Samaritan role for others who were stuck in the snow. According to one of his tweets, he hit a tree about five minutes after his good deed.

“NC stay off the roads today/tonight,” Earnhardt (@DaleJr) tweeted. “Five minutes after helping these folks I center punch a pine tree. All good. Probably just needs a new alignment.”

Neither Suarez nor Earnhardt were injured.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).