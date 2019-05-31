NASCAR Cup: Dale Earnhardt Jr. discovers new injuries

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 28: Dale Earnhardt Jr. talks on stage during Appreci88ion, An Evening With Dale Earnhardt Jr. Presented By Nationwide at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on November 28, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Former Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been open about the multiple concussions he sustained throughout his driving career, including concussions that kept him sidelined for half of the 36-race 2016 season and others that ultimately resulted in him sitting out two races in 2012. On Thursday he shared details of a previous racing injury that he was unaware of until a recent visit to his doctor because of chest pains.

Sometime during his career, Earnhardt, apparently broke his sternum and a rib without even realizing it. He still doesn’t know when the injury happened, but he detailed his discovery of the injury via a series of three tweets Thursday.

“Oversharing a bit here. But I learned something crazy the other day,” Earnhardt (@DaleJr) tweeted. “Was having chest pains. Sharp. Really bad. Wife encouraged me to get it checked out. My doctor suspected Costochondritis. That is inflammation of the sternum and ribs….

“Eventually this sent me to a specialist. They put me through several test to rule out any concerns with my heart. And the eventual diagnosis was (as my family doctor suspected) Costochondritis…

“But at the end of our conversation this doctor asks me, ‘When did you break your sternum?’ Had no idea is was ever broke. He shows me an X-ray and says that it was broke at some point as well as a rib. Now I can’t stop wondering what wreck might have done it.”

Earnhardt retired from full-time Cup Series driving at the end of the 2017 season. He has transitioned to a broadcasting career with NASCAR on NBC. He remains a co-owner of the JR Motorsports team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He contested one Xfinity Series race as a driver last year and plans on competing in the Xfinity Series race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway later this season. He cited his multiple concussions as a reason for his retirement from full-time competition as a driver.

