NASCAR Cup: Dale Earnhardt Jr. gets DIY show

By AMANDA VINCENT

In his first year of retirement, Dale Earnhardt Jr., along with his wife Amy Earnhardt, will be on the DIY Network, as the two star in a home-renovation series that will follow them as the remodel an historic home in the Old Town district of Key West, Fla.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced the news via Twitter.

“Exciting news! @AmyEarnhardt and I are working on a @DIYNetwork TV series where we’ll renovate a historic home in Key West! Airing in 2018,” he tweeted ( @DaleJr ).

Amy Earnhardt graduated from the University of Kentucky in Lexington with a degree in interior design and is a former designer for Wakesfield Beasley & Associates in Dallas. She will take care of the design portion of the remodel, while Dale Earnhardt Jr. will manage the renovation that will include structural, plumbing and wiring repairs.

“Amy and I are excited to take on our first home renovation project together,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said. “Amy is a fantastic designer. She has creative ideas and a strong work ethic. We love DIY projects around the house, and so I expect this to be challenging but fun.”

As a matter-of-fact, the husband and wife team met when she did design work at his home.

The show is slated for four half-hour episodes. Specific dates will be announced later.

“We’ve seen how Dale Jr. races a car, so we’re confident that, with Amy’s help, he will easily navigate the typical trials and tribulations of a home renovation,” HGTV, DIY and Great American Country Senior Vice President of Original Programming and Production John Feld said. “Fasten your seat belts, because this one is sure to be a thrilling, unpredictable ride.”

