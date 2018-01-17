NASCAR Cup: Dale Earnhardt Jr. interested in Carolina Panthers ownership

By AMANDA VINCENT

Recently retired Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt expressed interest in minority ownership of the NFL’s Charlotte, N.C., based Carolina Panthers and has expressed interest to Speedway Motorsports Inc. CEO Marcus Smith.

According to an ESPN report, Earnhardt told the Associated Press he told Smith, “Hey, Marcus, if you guys get in the middle of it, and you think it’s a good business deal, I definitely have some interest.”

Earnhardt, a self-described, lifelong Washington Redskins fan, said that he couldn’t afford a significant ownership stake, “but it would be something to have a lot of pride in.”

Current Panthers owner Jerry Richardson announced last month that he is selling his team amid an NFL investigation into him, resulting from allegations of workplace misconduct, specifically sexual harassment and racism.

Felix Sabates, a minority owner of Chip Ganassi Racing, has formed a group interested in buying the team, but Earnhardt says he has not been contacted by Sabates about being a part of that group. Recent published reports have put NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France in Sabates Group, but NASCAR has disputed those reports.

