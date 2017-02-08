NASCAR Cup: Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins Clash broadcast

By AMANDA VINCENT

While Alex Bowman pilots the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in the Advance Auto Parts Clash exhibition race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 18, the car’s regular and returning driver, Dale Earnhardt Jr., will be in the FOX Sports broadcast booth for the FOX Sports 1 coverage of the event, along with regular broadcasters Mike Joy, Darrell Waltrip and Jeff Gordon, a former HMS driver.

“I’m looking forward to getting back into the FOX Sports booth for the Clash,” Earnhardt said. “I had a great experience last year and am sure it will be just as enjoyable this time around. It’s a fun challenge for me.”

Earnhardt was a part of the FOX broadcast team for a NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Michigan International Speedway last season.

The Clash is scheduled to get underway at approximately 8 p.m. ET Feb. 18.

Earnhardt’s official return to the driver’s seat will come the following weekend for the Feb. 26 Daytona 500. He missed half of the 2016 season as the result of a concussion.

