NASCAR Cup: Dale Earnhardt Jr. kicks off Appreci88ion campaign

By AMANDA VINCENT
On Tuesday, Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced his JR Nation Appreci88ion that will begin with the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway race weekend that culminates in Saturday night’s running of a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race and conclude with the Cup Series season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway in November. The aim of the Appreci88ion campaign will be to thank fans and those who made an impact on Earnhardt’s NASCAR career. Earnhardt is retiring from full-time Cup Series competition as a driver at season’s end.
“My expectations were very low when I started racing. I just wanted to pay my bills,” Earnhardt said. “If I could pay bills and make a living by racing, that was a win. Now, some 18 years later, I look at what became of it, and I just feel grateful. I wouldn’t be where I am today without the support of so many people, especially fans. So as I visit tracks for the last time in this role, that is my motivation. I’m going to drive as hard as I can for the people who made an 18-year Cup career possible.”
Related activities will encompass social media platforms, at-the-track activities and philanthropy, and #Appreci88ion will be the official hashtag. Related merchandise will be sold at tracks on race weekends and at Earnhardt’s online store, ShopJRNation.com. Detailed information on Appreci88ion-related activities will be made available on Earnhardt’s official website, DaleJr.com.
Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (Facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (Facebook.com/nascarexaminer)