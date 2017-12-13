NASCAR Cup: Dale Earnhardt Jr. leads in diecast sales

By AMANDA VINCENT

Lionel Racing, through its Racing Collectables Club of America, recently revealed its top-10 1:24-scale RCCA Elite diecasts for 2017, based on sales. Just over half of the top-10 (six) of those die casts were Dale Earnhardt Jr. diecasts. The 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season was Earnhardt’s last as a full-time driver in the series, and the diecast of his throwback paint scheme for the Nov. 19 season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway has been the highest-selling diecast of the year.

Here’s a look at the top-10, as reported by NBC Sports:

1. Dale Earnhardt Jr. — Axalta “Last Ride” No. 88 Chevrolet

2. Ryan Blaney — Motorcraft No. 21 Ford, Pocono race win

3. Dale Earnhardt Jr. — Nationwide No. 88 Chevrolet, Darlington throwback

4. Kurt Busch — Haas Automation No. 41 Ford, Daytona 500 win

5. Dale Earnhardt Jr. — Nationwide No. 88 Chevrolet, regular

6. Austin Dillon — Dow Salutes No. 3 Chevrolet, Coca-Cola 500 win

7. Dale Earnhardt Jr. — Nationwide No. 88 Chevrolet, patriotic

8. Dale Earnhardt Jr. — Mountain Dew/Ride with Dale No. 88 Chevrolet, race version (raced at Talladega)

9. Chase Elliott — Hooters No. 24 Chevrolet

10. Dale Earnhardt Jr. — Nationwide “Gray Ghost” No. 88 Chevrolet (raced at Martinsville)

