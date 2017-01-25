NASCAR Cup: Dale Earnhardt Jr. leaves Drivers Council

By AMANDA VINCENT

According to a report from NBC Sports on Wednesday, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will not be a part of the Cup Drivers Council in 2017. The Most Popular Driver said the decision to step away from the group was his and the reason for his decision was “time commitments.”

Also according to the NBC report, drivers confirming they’ll remain on the Council for the upcoming season include Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski.

The Drivers Council, created in 2015 and consisting of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers, meets with NASCAR officials to discuss issues in the series and make recommendations for rules and procedural changes. It is comprised of nine drivers. Last year’s membership included Earnhardt, Keselowski, Logano, Kevin Harvick, Hamlin, Tony Stewart, Kyle Larson, Jimmie Johnson and Busch.

The Drivers Council has been credited with providing significant input that led to recent aerodynamic packages. The Council also has been credited with ideas that led to the format of the 2016 Sprint All-Star Race, although Hamlin denied the resulting format was what the drivers wanted. Fellow-member Keselowski has since been credited, or blamed, for the resulting format.

