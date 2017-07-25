NASCAR Cup: Dale Earnhardt Jr. moves into NBC broadcast booth in 2018

By AMANDA VINCENT Dale Earnhardt Jr. has signed a multi-year deal with the NBC Sports Group to join the NBC Sports NASCAR broadcasting team in 2018, according to an announcement Monday from NBC. Earnhardt plans to retire from full-time competition as a driver in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at the end of the 2017 season.

“It is a tremendous honor, not only to join NBC Sports next year, but to begin a new career alongside people who love NASCAR as much as I do,” Earnhardt said. “To be reunited with Steve Letarte, to be able to call legends like Jeff Burton, Dale Jarrett and Kyle Petty teammates rather than just friends, to be able to continue going to the track and connecting with race fans, it’s a privilege I don’t take lightly. I will devote my heart and soul to this broadcast team and pledge my very best to the millions who watch it.”

Letarte was Earnhardt’s crew chief on the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team prior to retiring from the occupation of crew chief and embarking on his broadcasting career.

Earnhardt already has a taste of NASCAR broadcasting, joining the NASCAR on FOX broadcasting team, occasionally, the last couple of seasons. He was part of the TV broadcast team that covered the Clash exhibition race for the Cup Series in February, and he also has tried his hand at TV broadcasting for a handful of Xfinity Series races. FOX broadcasts the first half of the Cup and Xfinity series seasons, and NBC the second half.

“We are excited to welcome Dale Jr. to our team, both on and off the track,” NBC Broadcasting and Sports Chairman Mark Lazarus said. “As a company, NBC Universal allows for talent to stretch themselves across, not just their field of expertise, but across other areas of their interests in the media world.”

Earnhardt’s move to the track mirrors the paths taken by other former drivers after retirement, including NBC co-workers Burton, Jarrett and Petty. Also, Jeff Gordon, one of Earnhardt’s former teammates at HMS, transitioned into a broadcasting career for NASCAR on FOX upon his retirement from full-time competition at the end of the 2015 season. Earnhardt remains as co-owner of Xfinity Series team JR Motorsports and is slated to run at least a couple of races in that series next year.

