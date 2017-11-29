NASCAR Cup: Dale Earnhardt Jr. named 2018 Daytona 500 Grand Marshal

By AMANDA VINCENT

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was named the Grand Marshal for the 2018 Daytona 500, the season opener for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. Next year’s race is scheduled for Feb. 18.

“I was humbled when asked to be the Grand Marshal of next season’s Daytona 500,” Earnhardt said. “The race has so much history and being a two-time winner of the event is something I am extremely proud of. The list of names who have grand marshaled the race is one I’m honored to add my name to. Speedweeks is an exciting time for our sport, and this assures me an opportunity to witness the thrills of it all.”

Earnhardt won the Daytona 500 in 2004 and 2014, first as a driver for Dale Earnhardt Inc., and then, for Hendrick Motorsports. He retired from full-time Cup Series competition at the end of the 2017 season but remains a co-owner of JR Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He is expected to compete as a driver in a few Xfinity Series races in 2018.

In all, Earnhardt has 17n wins at Daytona, including races in the Cup Seres, Xfinity Series, Daytona 500 qualifying races and exhibition events.

Talk about a perfect fit — on the historic 60th running of the Daytona 500, we will have a man responsible for so much of our history serving as the Grand Marshal,” Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said. “He has meant so much to our facility, to NASCAR and all race fans through the years. It’s an honor to have him back in this capacity for the 2018 Daytona 500.”

