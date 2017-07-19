NASCAR Cup: Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s wife puts foot down on 2018 Clash run

By AMANDA VINCENT

When Dale Earnhardt Jr. won the pole for the Coke Zero 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway earlier this month, NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver 14 years running hinted at the possibility of running the Clash exhibition race for Cup Series pole sitters next February at Daytona, despite retiring from full-time Cup Series competition at the end of the 2017 season.

His wife, Amy Earnhardt, though, has put her foot down in regard to that idea.

Earnhardt was at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, N.C., on Tuesday for the unveiling of his car’s paint scheme for the September running of the Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. During that event, he mentioned he and his wife had argued about whether or not he should compete in next year’s Clash.

“Amy doesn’t want me to run it,” Earnhardt said. “I’ve got a pole and kind of want to run it, but we’ll see if she warms up to it.”

His wife, though, doesn’t show any signs of budging, indicative of a tweet from her Tuesday evening.

“I’ve received many comments on Dale Jr. running the 2018 Clash, based on whether or not I give my blessing,” Amy Earnhardt (@AmyEarnhardt) tweeted. “Considering his struggles last fall with his injury, we are very blessed that he is now healthy, happy & able to enjoy his final season…and hopefully many years beyond racing. So my answer is simple. It’s not worth the risk of his health.”

Earnhardt missed the second half of the 2016 Cup Series season, sidelined by a concussion. His recovery was a long and difficult one, as documented by the driver, himself, via his various social media channels. He also missed two races in 2012 because of a concussion.

