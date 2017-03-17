NASCAR Cup: Dale Earnhardt Jr. takes Mark Zuckerberg for a spin

By AMANDA VINCENT

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s goal of meeting someone from every US state by the end of 2017 took on a NASCAR twist on March 14 when he visited the Charlotte, N.C., area. He visited the Hendrick Motorsports shop and got a ride around Charlotte Motor Speedway from HMS and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. The ride around CMS was broadcast on Facebook Live.

“I think there probably would be millions of people who would die to do what I just did,” Zuckerberg said.

After riding with Earnhardt, Zuckerberg got to drive around Charlotte Motor Speedway, himself, in a NASCAR Racing Experience car with Earnhardt’s guidance, via radio communication. He hit the rev limiter on the car on his second lap.

“NASCAR and driving and sports in general form the basis of a lot of communities,” Zuckerberg said. “It’s probably the biggest sport in the country that people go to and attend live. We all need to be a part of something bigger than ourselves. Certainly, all the fans, the 3 million fans on Facebook who follow Dale Jr., for them, NASCAR is a huge part of their identity. A lot of people pin their hopes on going out and winning.”

Photos and video from Zuckerberg’s experience may be seen on his Facebook page, here.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (Facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook.com/nascarexaminer)