NASCAR Cup: Dale Earnhardt Jr too distracted by tomatoes to sign with Joe Gibbs Racing

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 28: Dale Earnhardt Jr. talks on stage during Appreci88ion, An Evening With Dale Earnhardt Jr. Presented By Nationwide at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on November 28, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team owner Joe Gibbs tried to sign Dale Earnhardt Jr. to his Joe Gibbs Racing team after Earnhardt announced in 2007 that he would be leaving his family-owned Dale Earnhardt Inc. racing team. The revelation was made during a conversation between Earnhardt and Gibbs earlier this week for Earnhardt’s “Dale Jr. Download” podcast.

Earnhardt wound up at Hendrick Motorsports, from which he retired as a driver at the end of the 2017. JGR wound up signing Kyle Busch, the driver Earnhardt replaced at HMS. Busch remains at JGR.

Gibbs detailed his attempt to lure Earnhardt to JGR by playing on Earnhardt’s love for the Washington Redskins. Gibbs is a former coach of the Redskins and had his recruitment talk with Earnhardt at the home of Redskins owner Dan Snyder’s home. But instead of being in awe of all things Redskins, Earnhardt was distracted by tomatoes.

“We’re sitting around this table, and they had these stuffed tomatoes with pimento cheese in them. And they were amazing,” Earnhardt said. “And I couldn’t stop eating them. And I couldn’t pay attention to what Joe and them were saying, because I wanted to eat more tomatoes.”

Earnhardt wasn’t even fazed by the money Gibbs was offering him.

“I’m trying to give him millions of dollars, and he’s eating tomatoes,” Gibbs said.

Earnhardt didn’t take the deal, but he didn’t leave the meeting empty-handed, either.

“Instead of walking away with a contract, I walked away with a recipe for the stuffed tomatoes,” Earnhardt said.

