NASCAR Cup: Dale Earnhardt Jr. works Super Bowl, Winter Olympics for NBC

By AMANDA VINCENT

Before kicking off his first season as a regular broadcaster for NASCAR coverage on NBC in the second half of the 2018 season, beginning in July, Earnhardt will assume broadcasting duties for the network for its coverage of the 2018 Super Bowl in Minneapolis and the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

“I’m excited to get to work with my new NBC family,” Earnhardt said. “Beginning with two huge events like the Super Bowl and Olympics, right out of the gate, should be quite the introduction. I’m looking forward to raising the profile of NASCAR and all that we’re going to be doing during the 2018 season.”

The 2018 Super Bowl, scheduled for Feb. 4, will be the first for Earnhardt to attend in person. His duties for this year’s game will include coverage of outdoor activities in Minneapolis in the days leading up to the big game for a piece to air during the pre-game show. For his part in the Olympics coverage, Earnhardt is slated to visit the speed-skating venue and take a ride in a bobsled. The bobsled assignment resulted from a social-media invitation from American team pilot Nick Cunningham.

“Dale is a star on the race track and off, and we are excited to have him join the NBC team,” NBC AND NBCSN Executive Producer and President of Production Sam Flood said. “It will be fun to have him be a part of our coverage of the Super Bowl, and we are looking forward to watching him explore a new world with the Winter Olympics.”

The 2018 Winter Olympics are scheduled for Feb. 9-25 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Earnhardt retired as a full-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season at the end of the 2017 season. He remains a team owner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and plans to compete as a driver in a few races in that series for his JR Motorsports team in 2018.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).