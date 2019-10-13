NASCAR Cup: Dale Earnhardt’s final win remembered at Talladega

TALLADEGA, AL – OCTOBER 15, 2000: Dale Earnhardt scored his 10th career victory at Talladega Superspeedway, capturing the Winston 500. (Photo by ISC Archives via Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

In celebration of the 50th anniversaries of both Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and Richard Childress Racing, The No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet driven by Dale Earnhardt to his final NASCAR Cup Series win at Talladega in 2000 will lead the field to the green flag Sunday for the 1000Bulbs.com 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega. Team owner Richard Childress and longtime sponsor Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris will be in the car for the ceremonial pace laps.

“Dale Earnhardt was a true champion, not only in racing but also in life. As a fan and later as a close friend, I came to deeply respect Dale’s passion and enduring spirit, which will undoubtedly be with us this Sunday,” Morris said. “I’m deeply humbled and darn excited to be joining my good friend and conservation partner Richard Childress at such a legendary place inside The Intimidator’s No. 3. This will be a moment I cherish for the rest of my life. I am truly grateful to my friend Richard for this special opportunity and congratulate him and his wife Judy on their milestone 50th anniversary of Richard Childress Racing.”

The histories of Talladega Superspeedway and Richard Childress Racing are intertwined. When the track opened in 1969, the drivers from NASCAR’s top series went on strike over safety concerns. As a result, NASCAR founder Bill France Sr. replaced them with drivers from a lower series, the precursor of what is now the NASCAR Xfinity Series, including owner/driver Childress. Childress finished 23rd in the race after a mechanical issues. Still, his share of the race purse was larger than any single-race winnings he’d taken before. With that money, Childress started Richard Childress Racing.

Also worth noting, Childress’ grandson, Ty Dillon, driver of the No. 13 Chevrolet for Germain Racing, a team with a Richard Childress Racing technical alliance, will run a special paint scheme in Sunday’s race, reminiscent of the No. 13 Childress raced at Talladega in 1969.

Earnhardt is a member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame and one of only three drivers with seven Cup Series championships, the other two being Richard Petty and Jimmie Johnson. That final win at Talladega in 2000 was his 76th-career win and his 10th at Talladega, more than any other driver. That also was Earnhardt’s final race at Talladega Superspeedway.

“Dale is a part of the history of this place,” Childress said, as quoted in an NBC Sports article. “He loved Talladega because it was so wide, you could move around, and I’ve seen him do things here with a race car that you don’t even think about.”

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).