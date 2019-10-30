NASCAR Cup: Dale Jarrett thinks Joey Logano spun on purpose

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – AUGUST 30: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, climbs into his car during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on August 30, 2019 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Former NASCAR driver-turned-NASCAR on NBC analyst Dale Jarrett thinks Joey Logano intentionally spun to bring out a caution during the First Data 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Sunday. Jarrett defended his opinion during the latest NASCAR on NBC Podcast.

“There’s no doubt in my mind he spun his car intentionally and finally in a place when he realized he had a problem, and he was going to need a caution, because they were going to go a couple laps down if they had to pit under green and make this change,” Jarrett said.

Logano received contact from Denny Hamlin with 42 laps remaining in the 500-lap race that sent Logano into the wall. As a result of damage to his car, one of Logano’s tires was cut down. As a result of the caution for Logano’s spin, he was able to pit under yellow and remain on the lead lap. He finished the race in the eighth position.

According to a tweet from NASCAR reporter Nate Ryan, NASCAR officials did not review Logano’s spin in an attempt to determine intent.

“Because there were questions raised, asked #NASCAR last night if the lap 459 spin by @JoeyLogano (which caused a yellow) was reviewed as potentially intentional (which #NASCAR has penalized in the past). A #NASCAR official said it wasn’t reviewed and expected no further action,” Ryan (@NateRyan) tweeted.

The incident between Logano and Hamlin resulted in a post-race confrontation on pit road that began as a heated conversation between the two drivers. Logano eventually pushed Hamlin and turned to walk away, and Hamlin started after Logano before being held back by Todd Gordon, Logano’s crew chief. Hamlin was, then, pulled to ground from behind by Dave Nichols Jr., tire technician on Logano’s No. 22 Team Penske team. Nichols was suspended for one race. He was the only individual penalized because of the incident.

Both Logano and Hamlin are among the eight drivers remaining in the 2019 playoffs with three races remaining in the season.

