NASCAR Cup: Dale Jr. denies possible ‘Dancing with the Stars’ stint

By AMANDA VINCENT

Multiple reports are claiming that the next season of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” and 15-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a leading candidate for the show. But, according to Earnhardt, it’s not happening.

“That’s never going to happen,” Earnhardt said Nov. 28 during Champion’s Week in Las Vegas when asked about a possible stint on the popular ABC show. ““I promise you, there’s nothing in this world that would be able to get me out on the dance floor.”

Earnhardt was very adamant that he won’t be doing “Dancing with the Stars.”

When the idea of a donation to Nationwide Children’s Hospital wasn’t enough to bribe Earnhardt to compete on the show. Instead, he said he’d make a donation to get out of DWTS competition.

Earnhardt retired from full-time competition as a Cup Series driver at the conclusion of the 2017 season last month. He’ll continue as co-owner of JR Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and be a part of the NBC Sports broadcast team for that network’s coverage of NASCAR races in the second half of the 2018 season.

Former NASCAR driver and team owner Michael Waltrip competed on “Dancing with the Stars” during season 19 in 2014. He lasted eight weeks.

