NASCAR Cup: Dale Jr. goes back to beginning for Homestead paint scheme

By AMANDA VINCENT

Most teams in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series run throwback paint schemes when the series heads to Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Labor Day weekend in September to run the Southern 500 with a retro theme. Retiring Dale Earnhardt Jr. also is going to bring back a blast from the past for the season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 19.

The No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Earnhardt will drive in what will, perhaps, be his final Cup Series race as a driver will look similar to his first Cup Series ride at Dale Earnhardt Inc. The paint-scheme will resemble the paint scheme of the No. 8 DEI Chevrolet he drove for five races in 1999 and full-time in his rookie season of 2000.

“This is incredible to see it first hand,” Earnhardt said when the car was unveiled Wednesday evening during a program on shopping network, QVC. “I’ve been involved in the design process going forward, but I haven’t seen the car. I’ve only seen some sheets of metal and choosing the proper paint codes and all that stuff and seeing it on paper. This brings back a lot of memories.”

The paint scheme, with DEI sponsor Budweiser replaced by current Earnhardt/Hendrick Motorsports sponsor Axalta, was designed by NASCAR artist Sam Bass.

“We actually talked to some of the guys on the team to get the proper paint codes so that we knew that we were doing the right thing and doing this from the top to the bottom as good as we possibly could,” Earnhardt said. “It was important to me that the car replicated the actual race cars as close as possible. Sam was incredibly involved in the design back in the late 90s. He was involved in the designs of a lot of our cars and him and my father were great friends. Sam did do a lot of these designs at DEI. He’s designed our Axalta car that we run this year.”

