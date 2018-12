NASCAR Cup: Dale Jr. got Jeff Gordon out of speeding ticket

DOVER, DE – OCTOBER 01: Jeff Gordon (L), driver of the #88 Nationwide Chevrolet, talks with NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the garage area during practice for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Citizen Solider 400 at Dover International Speedway on October 1, 2016 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

FROM THEDRIVE.COM

Jeff Gordon is a four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, third on the all-time series wins list, and is slated for 2019 induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, but his fame as one of the sport’s top drivers wasn’t enough to get him out of a speeding ticket in 2007. Instead, a future teammate on the phone got him out of trouble.

