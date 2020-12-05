NASCAR Cup: Dale Jr. selected as 2021 NMPA Hall of Fame inductee

LAS VEGAS, NV – DECEMBER 02: NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. speaks on stage after receiving the NMPA Sprint most popular driver award during the 2016 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Awards show at Wynn Las Vegas on December 2, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Retired NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been announced as a 2021 National Motorsports Press Association Hall of Fame inductee, along with 20-time World of Outlaws champion Steve Kinser. Earnhardt and Kinser’s inductions will be delayed until 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earnhardt was a full-time competitor in the Cup Series from 2000 through 2017, first for the family-owned Dale Earnhardt Inc. through the 2007 season and, then, for Hendrick Motorsports through the remainder of his career. He also ran a five-race Cup Series schedule in 1999. In 631-career starts in NASCAR’s top series, he won 26 races, including two Daytona 500s. He also was named Most Popular Driver a record 16-consecutive seasons between 2002 and 2017.

As a driver, Earnhardt also was a two-time champion in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 1998 and 1999.

Earnhardt, now a broadcaster for NBC Sports, also is co-owner of an Xfinity Series team, JR Motorsports. JRM has three Xfinity Series driver championships, won with Chase Elliott, William Byron and Tyler Reddick in 2014, 2017 and 2018.

The NMPA Hall of Fame is in Darlington, S.C.

