NASCAR Cup: damage-repair clock extended ahead of playoffs

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA – OCTOBER 04: Clint Bowyer, driver of the #14 Rush Truck Centers/BlueDEF Ford, Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Discount Tire Ford, and Cole Custer, driver of the #41 HaasTooling.com Ford, spin after an on-track incident during the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 04, 2020 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

At the request of competitors who say the Next Gen car takes longer to repair, NASCAR is extending its in-race damage repair clock to 10 minutes (previously six minutes) ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. The playoffs get underway Sunday at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway with the running of the Cook Out Southern 500. The change first was reported by FOX Sports reporter Bob Pockrass.

The time change is expected to carry over to the 2023 season. According to NASCAR, the change was made “in collaboration with race teams throughout the season following learnings on repair time of the Next Gen race car,” as quoted in an NBC Sports article.

NASCAR’s damaged vehicle policy of limiting the amount of time teams had to make repairs to crash damage was implemented in 2017 to cut down on the number of excessively damaged cars continuing on-track at significantly lower speeds than race pace.

As before, repairs must be completed on pit road, and the policy doesn’t apply to work done to repair mechanical issues.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).