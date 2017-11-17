NASCAR Cup: Danica Patrick announces retirement

By AMANDA VINCENT

Danica Patrick plans to retire from full-time racing at the end of the season, with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season-finale being Sunday’s Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. She does, though, plan to run in the 2018 Daytona 500 next February and return to the Verizon IndyCar Series to run the 2018 Indianapolis 500.

“This will be my last season as a full-time driver,” an emotional Patrick said Friday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Patrick would not disclose what race team for which the would drive in either race. She is the only female to lead laps in both races.

Patrick has driven the No. 10 for Stewart-Haas Racing her entire NASCAR Cup Series career, running 10 races in 2012 and going full-time in the series in 2013. She started her full-time Cup Series career by becoming the first female to win the pole for the Daytona 500 and finished eighth in the 2013 edition of the race, the highest finish for a female in NASCAR’s biggest race.

Heading into Sunday’s season-finale, Patrick has 189-career starts in the series, resulting in seven top-10s. Her lone top-10 in 2017 was a 10th at Dover (Del.) International Speedway.

Patrick’s release from SHR, effective the end of the 2017 season, was, reportedly, due to a lack of sponsorship. She’ll be replaced in the No. 10 driver’s seat by Aric Almirola, who has sponsorship from Smithfield.

“What I’ve always wanted is to just be remembered as a great driver, then remembered as a girl,” Patrick said. “I don’t care if your remember me as a girl. Of course, I am; it’s obvious. But to be remembered as a great driver. That’s it.”

Patrick also ran 61 races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, mostly for JR Motorsports.

