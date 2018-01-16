NASCAR Cup: Danica Patrick dating Aaron Rodgers

By AMANDA VINCENT

Danica Patrick confirmed to the Associated Press on Monday that she is dating NFL football player Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers.

“Yes, Aaron and I are dating,” Patrick, a Chicago Bears fan, said, as quoted by the AP article.

She also told the AP that she met Rodgers at the 2012 ESPY Awards.

Patrick plans to retire from racing after running the Daytona 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on February 18 and the Indianapolis 500 Verizon IndyCar Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, scheduled for May 27. She has yet to secure rides for those races.

Patrick retired from full-time racing after the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Nov. 2017 after racing in NASCAR’s premier series full-time since 2013. She raced full-time in the IndyCar Series from 2005 until 2011.

Throughout her full-time NASCAR Cup Series career, Patrick dated fellow-NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. A Patrick spokesperson confirmed the end of Patrick and Stenhouse’s approximate five-year relationship early this year after Stenhouse attended the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards program at Wynn Las Vegas on Nov. 30 without Patrick.

Celebrity gossip website, TMZ, first reported rumors of a Patrick/Rodgers pairing soon after the start of the new year.

As she steps away from racing, Patrick is shifting toward a lifestyle guru-type career, including an athleisure clothing line sold via a TV shopping network, a wine label and books. Her Pretty Intense book was released recently and may be purchased, here.

