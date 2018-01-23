NASCAR Cup: Danica Patrick gets Daytona 500 ride from Premium Motorsports

By AMANDA VINCENT

Danica Patrick will drive a No. 7 Chevrolet fielded by Premium Motorsports for her final NASCAR race, the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 18. As announced last week, one of her former sponsors, GoDaddy, will provide financial backing.

“I’ll be back in GoDaddy green, driving the No. 7 Chevrolet with Tony (Eury) Jr. in my ear again,” Patrick said. “It all makes my last NASCAR race just that much sweeter.”

Tony Eury Jr. was Patrick’s crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for partial schedules in 2010 and 2011 and most of her full-time season in the series in 2012 while both were with the No. 7 team of JR Motorsports.

Premium Motorsports will field the No. 7 for Patrick using the charter it holds for its No. 15 team and with technical assistance from Richard Childress Racing. The car will be powered by an Earnhardt Childress Racing engine.

Patrick plans to close her racing career in May with the Indianapolis 500. Her specific plans regarding a ride for that race have not been released. Patrick holds records for the highest finish by a woman in each of the races. She finished eighth in the 2013 Daytona 500 and third in 2009 Indianapolis 500. She also won the pole for the 2013 Daytona 500.

Patrick is eligible for the Clash NASCAR exhibition race at Daytona, scheduled for Feb. 11, courtesy of her pole for the 2013 Daytona 500, but she doesn’t plan to compete in the event.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).