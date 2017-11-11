NASCAR Cup: Danica Patrick makes history at Phoenix

By AMANDA VINCENT

Danica Patrick will make NASCAR history Sunday when she takes the green flag for the Can-Am 500 at Phoenix International Raceway. The race will be her 250th across NASCAR’s three national series — Camping World Truck, Xfinity and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup — making her the first woman to reach that milestone.

Sunday’s race will be Patrick’s 189th Cup Series start in the second-to-last series race of the 2017 season. Her NASCAR future is uncertain, as she will be replaced behind the wheel of the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford by Aric Almirola for 2018 and she hasn’t made an announcement regarding a ride with another team for next year.

Jennifer Joe Cobb and Patty Moise are the only other two female drivers with more than 100 starts in NASCAR at the national level.

Most of Cobb’s starts have come in the Camping World Truck Series, while Moise made most of her NASCAR national-series starts in the Busch (now-Xfinity) Series. Moise made five starts in the Cup Series. Cobb, who is still an active driver, has yet to compete in the Cup Series.

Patrick has been a full-time driver in the Cup Series since 2013 after running a partial schedule of 10 races in 2012. She has been with Stewart-Haas her entire Cup Series career. In 2012, her car was listed as a Tommy Baldwin Racing entry, but she was in the car through a deal with SHR, and Stewart-Haas prepared her cars.

She has seven-career top-10 finishes in the Cup Series with a best finish of sixth at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2014. She started on the pole for the 2013 Daytona 500, making her the first female pole sitter in NASCAR premier-series history and finished eighth in the race, the highest-ever finish for a female in the Daytona 500.

Patrick ran partial schedules in 2010 and 2011 and full-time in 2012 in the Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports. She also ran three total races in the series between 2013 and 2014 for the now-defunct Turner Motorsports.

