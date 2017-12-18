NASCAR Cup: Danica Patrick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. call it quits

By AMANDA VINCENT

The approximate five-year romantic relationship between Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers Danica Patrick and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has ended, a spokesperson for Patrick confirmed Monday. The couple began dating by the start of the 2013 NASCAR season, the Cup Series rookie seasons for both drivers.

It’s unclear exactly when the breakup occurred. Stenhouse was in attendance at a press conference at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 17, during which Patrick announced her retirement from racing. But Stenhouse attended the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards at Wynn Las Vegas alone on Nov. 30.

Stenhouse scored his first two career wins in 2017 and made the postseason playoffs for the first time. He will continue as driver of the No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford in 2018.

Patrick only plans to compete in the season-opening Daytona 500 in February and the Indianapolis 500 Verizon IndyCar Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in May in 2018. She has several other business ventures, including a clothing line and a wine label.

Neither party is commenting on the breakup. According to celebrity gossip site, TMZ, the breakup was a result of Patrick wanting to get married and Stenhouse not.

