NASCAR Cup: Danica Patrick sponsor takes on more races

By AMANDA VINCENT

Aspen Dental is expanding its sponsorship of the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford of Danica Patrick in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, helping alleviate the void left by Nature’s Bakery. SHR recently filed a lawsuit against Nature’s Bakery for breach of contract.

The additional races Aspen Dental will be primary sponsor on Patrick’s No. 10 brings the 2017 tally of races for the sponsor to double digits, beginning with the Daytona 500 on Feb. 26, and makes it the lead sponsor on the car. Aspen Dental has been a sponsor for SHR since 2012 and has been associated with Patrick since 2014.

“Our commitment to Danica Patrick goes back almost four years and our relationship with SHR even further,” Aspen Dental Management Inc. Chairman and CEO Bob Fontana said. “She is a strong advocate for the Aspen Dental brand and a wonderful ambassador for programs like the Healthy Mouth Movement. Danica and Stewart-Haas Racing have encouraged fans to get started on the road to better oral health while showcasing how Aspen Dental practices make it easy for them. We look forward to our enhanced partnership.”

Nature’s Bakery was slated to be the primary sponsor on the No. 10 for at least 20 races this season and another 20-plus races next season but asked to be released from its contract last month.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer)