NASCAR Cup: Danica Patrick struggling to put together Daytona, Indy deals

By AMANDA VINCENT

Danica Patrick announced in November that the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season was her last of full-time racing and she would end her racing career by running the Daytona 500 Cup Series season-opener in February and return to IndyCar to run the 2018 Indianapolis 500. Patrick, though, didn’t have rides lined up for those two races when she made that announcement, and as the calendar has turned from 2017 to 2018 and Daytona looms, Patrick still hasn’t put deals together for those races.

“It’s taking longer than I would like it to take. I’ll be really honest with you,” Patrick said during an interview on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Jan. 4. “I thought it was going to be a quicker process, but you can’t rush things.”

Patrick wound up on the outside looking in at the end of the 2017 after losing her gig behind the wheel of the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, due to a lack of sponsorship. She will be replaced by Aric Almirola in 2018. Almirola comes to SHR, complete with sponsor Smithfield, from Richard Petty Motorsports.

Lately, Patrick has been focused on other business ventures, most recently the release of her book, Pretty Intense. She also has an athleisure clothing line sold through a television shopping channel and her own wine label.

Talk soon after Patrick’s announcement of her Daytona and Indy plans, had Patrick in discussion with NASCAR and IndyCar team owner Chip Ganassi, but any possible deal between the two for one or both of Patrick’s planned races, apparently, fell through.

Patrick ran full-time in NASCAR’s Cup Series for five years, all as driver of Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 10 entry. in 190-career starts in the series, she posted seven top-10 finishes. Her career-best finish was an eighth-place finish after starting on the pole for the 2013 Daytona 500. That finish was the highest, ever, for a female driver in NASCAR’s biggest race.

Patrick came to NASCAR from the Verizon IndyCar Series, in which she ran 115 races between 2005 and 2011. She won one race in Japan in 2008 and finished on the podium seven times.

