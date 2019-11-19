NASCAR Cup: Daniel Hemric 2019 Rookie-of-the-Year

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 23: Daniel Hemric, driver of the #8 Cessna Chevrolet, stands in the garage area during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 23, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

After a 12th-place finish in the 2019 season-finale Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Daniel Hemric was named the season’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Rookie-of-the-Year. He took the honor in a rookie class that also included Ryan Preece and Matt Tifft, whose season ended prematurely because of a health/medical issue.

“Yeah, it’s pretty special to say the least,” Hemric said. “I wish we were able to win Rookie-of-the-Year and have a couple more solid finishes throughout the year than what we had, but about five or six years ago, myself and Preece, somehow, ended up tied with four or five races to go, so we knew we had to buckle down. And really proud of this group for doing that.”

Hemric posted one top-five and two top-10 finishers this season, including a best finish of fifth at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. He also won at pole at Kansas Speedway near Kansas City. Tifft finished his first full season in the Cup Series 25th in the driver standings.

“We are proud of Daniel Hemric for winning the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year title,” Chevrolet US Vice President of Performance at Motorsports Jim Campbell said. “Daniel is a talented driver, teammate, and class act. We are excited that he won this award and we look forward to more great things from him in the future.”

Preece, Hemric’s closest competitor in the ROY race, also finished in the top-five once, but had one additional top-10 finish. His best finish of the season, a third-place showing, also came at Talladega. Preece, finished one spot below Hemric in the overall driver standings in 26th.

The 2019 season will be Hemric’s only Cup Series season for the foreseeable future, as Richard Childress Racing elected to replace him behind the wheel of the No. 8 Chevrolet with 2018 and 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick for 2020. Hemric is slated to run 21 races for JR Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series next season.

“I’m glad we were able to at least rally and at least stay committed to the path of bringing the best piece possible to Homestead, Hemric said. “Those guys could have just said, ‘Hey, we’ve got a car built already with a different body; we’ll come down here and see what happens,’ but that’s not what they did. I hate to whine about that, but I just wish we had a little better fair shake at it, but that’s life. Not going to cry about it; not going to lose sleep about it, but that’s just part of it.”

