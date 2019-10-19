NASCAR Cup: Daniel Hemric claims first pole at Kansas

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – OCTOBER 19: Daniel Hemric, driver of the #8 Caterpillar Chevrolet, poses with the pole award after qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on October 19, 2019 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Daniel Hemric claimed his first-career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series pole Saturday at Kansas Speedway near Kansas City with a 30.329-second/178.047 mph lap during qualifying for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400, the elimination race of the second round, or round of 12, of the 2019 playoffs. He was the only driver to post a lap over 178 mph during the qualifying session.

“t’s pretty special,” Hemric said. “I kind of just feel crazy. I got out of the car and I thought I’d be maybe fifth to eighth but, man, these guys on this Caterpillar Camaro ZL1 have done a great job all year of, no matter what’s thrown at us, kind of just rising to the occasion and showing back up at the race track every week ready to work. And with all that going on — there’s so much going on around us — that you can get lost in the distraction of things. But to know these guys have continued to have my back through all that stuff has meant the world to me. So congratulations to ECR (Earnhardt Childress Racing Engines) and RCR (Richard Childress Racing). “They’ve been doing a great job for us all year. It’s cool to be the guy to steer it around the line there and get the quick time.”

David Ragan was the last of the 39 drivers to make a qualifying attempt Saturday and took the second starting spot alongside Hemric on the front row.

“I hope we can be the fastest on Sunday, too,” After having the fastest Ford in qualifying. “We made adjustments on our Ford Mustang last night, anticipating a little warmer race on Sunday. We looked at the weather and we looked at what we did here in the spring, and so we really didn’t think much of qualifying. It is what it is on these impound races. I was surprised to see the speed that Michael (McDowell) had in his car. I was optimistic knowing our cars were pretty close. To be on the Front Row is awesome for the start of the race on Sunday. Hopefully, we can make some adjustments and be a top-10 or top-15 car on Sunday.”

Forty drivers entered the race and will be on the starting grid Sunday, but Kevin Harvick wasn’t allowed to make a qualifying attempt after his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford failed pre-qualifying inspection at least three times. As a result of the inspection issue, his car chief, Robert Smith, was ejected from the Kansas Speedway garage and pit area, and Harvick will have to serve a pass-through penalty after the race takes the green flag. He’ll start the race 40th (last).

Martin Truex Jr.’s No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota had difficulty getting through inspection. After two inspection failures, Truex lost car chief Blake Harris for the remainder of the Kansas weekend, but he was able to qualify and wound up 11th, the highest qualifier in the Toyota camp.

Team Penske teammates Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski were the highest-qualifying playoff drivers, qualifying third and fourth to start in the second row.

Hemric was on the provisional pole throughout more than half of the qualifying session after being the 16th driver to make his qualifying attempt. He knocked Michael McDowell from the provisional pole. Pole was atop the speed chart for a significant amount of time, going out second. By the end of qualifying, McDowell had been shuffled to the sixth position.

Playoff driver Kyle Larson qualified fifth. Larson, Blaney and Keselowski were the only three playoff drivers to qualify in the top-10. Other top-10 qualifiers included Ryan Newman, Daniel Suarez, Austin Dillon and Darrell Wallace Jr. in seventh through 10th.

Below, is the complete starting grid for the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).