NASCAR Cup: Daniel Hemric to pilot No. 8 in 2019

BRISTOL, TN – APRIL 13: Daniel Hemric, driver of the #21 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet, stands by his car during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 13, 2018 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Daniel Hemric may be replacing Ryan Newman at Richard Childress Racing in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2019, but his Chevrolet won’t carry the No. 31 familiar to Newman. Instead, the car is being renumbered to 8. The 2019 season will be Hemric’s rookie campaign in the Cup Series, but RCR fielded a third entry, the No. 8, for him in two races last season at Richmond (Va.) Raceway and the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway “Roval.”

“Car numbers are a big part of NASCAR, and it makes me proud to have two of the most historic numbers under the RCR banner for our 50th anniversary season,” team owner Richard Childress said. “With his Kannapolis roots and his old-school racer mentality, Daniel Hemric is the perfect choice to bring the No. 8 back to the Cup Series on a full-time basis. He has demonstrated that he has what it takes to be a contender on the racetrack, and we are looking forward to the next step in his career. We have a lot of longstanding partners supporting this program and we’re proud to carry each of their colors on the No. 8 Chevrolet throughout the year. I also want to welcome Cessna to the RCR family of partners.”

Hemric’s No. 8 will join Austin Dillon’s No. 3 in the RCR stable for 2019.

The No. 8 was last raced full-time in the Cup Series in 2008, with Mark Martin and Aric Almirola sharing driving duties. Almirola also raced with the number for seven additional races in 2009. The last driver to campaign the number full-time was Dale Earnhardt Jr., a Kannapolis, N.C., native who drove a No. 8 Chevrolet for Dale Earnhardt Inc. full-time for eight years between 2000 and 2007. He also raced it for five races in 1999.

“Growing up in Kannapolis, it was all about racing,” said Hemric. “I always dreamed of having the opportunity to drive for RCR and for Richard himself. Now, two iconic numbers, the 3 and the 8, are going to be under one roof. I know it makes Richard happier than anybody, just understanding what that means for the sport of NASCAR and how our fans are going to be able to connect with that.”

Childress is moving Hemric to the Cup Series after two full seasons in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with RCR. In 66-career Xfinity Series starts, Hemric has 23 top-fives and 39 top-10 finishes. He made the championship four in the Xfinity Series playoffs both seasons. In 2018, Hemric finished third in the championship standings.

