NASCAR Cup: Daniel Hemric’s car chief ejected at NHMS

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 23: Daniel Hemric, driver of the #8 Cessna Chevrolet, stands in the garage area during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 23, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Daniel Hemric and his No. 8 Richard Childress Racing team will be without car chief Daniel Nestlerode for the remainder of the New Hampshire Motor Speedway race weekend that will culminate in Sunday’s running of the Foxwoods Resport Casino 301 by the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race.

Nestlerode was ejected prior to Friday’s Cup Series qualifying session as a result of the No. 8 failing pre-qualifying inspection twice. By that time, the first of three weekend practice sessions had been completed. The other two practice sessions are scheduled for Saturday.

Hemric qualified 19th out of 37 drivers/cars. He will be allowed to start where he qualified, as the issue with his car was remedied by the time he made a qualifying attempt.

