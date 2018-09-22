NASCAR Cup: Daniel Suarez among three who fail inspection at Richmond

By AMANDA VINCENT

After initially qualifying fifth on Friday, Daniel Suarez will start in the back at Richmond (Va.) Raceway on Saturday night in the Federated Auto Parts 400, because his car failed post-qualifying/pre-race inspection.

In addition to Suarez’s No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, the No. 95 Leavine Family Racing Chevrolet that has Regan Smith as a substitute driver for the sidelined Kasey Kahne and the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford of David Ragan also failed inspection. As a result, they’ll also start in the back. They’ll line up based on car owner points, putting Suarez 38th on the grid, Smith 39th and Ragan in 40th.

All 16 playoff drivers passed inspection and, as a result, will retain their original starting positions with Kevin Harvick on the pole and Denny Hamlin alongside on the front row. Martin Truex Jr. and Ryan Blaney will line up in row two.

