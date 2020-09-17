NASCAR Cup: Daniel Suarez, Gaunt Brothers Racing part ways after 2020 season

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 12: Daniel Suarez, driver of the #96 Toyota Certified Used Vehicles Toyota, speaks with the media during the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 12, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Daniel Suarez and Gaunt Brothers Racing have agreed to part ways at the end of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season, the race team announced Tuesday. The 2020 season has been Suarez’s only season as the No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota.

“The entire team is very appreciative of the effort Daniel has put forth,” Gaunt Brothers Racing President and CEO Marty Gaunt said. “He has helped build the foundation we need for next season as well as 2022 when the NextGen car arrives. We’re both committed to earning as many points as possible in these last eight races together and finishing the season strong.”

The 2020 Cup season also is GBR’s first full-time Cup Series season after three part-time seasons in the series. Suarez arrived at GBR from Stewart-Haas Racing after a single season there. His move to Gaunt Brothers Racing was a reunion between Suarez and Toyota, as Suarez’s first two seasons were with Toyota powerhouse team Joe Gibbs Racing in 2017 and 2018.

“I’m extremely thankful to my entire Toyota family for everything they have done for me, especially this year,” Suarez said. “I will always be grateful to them for having my back. Marty and everyone at Gaunt Brothers Racing invest a lot of time and effort into this race team, and I’m proud to have been a part of it. I have given 100 percent of myself to this team since day one, and I will continue to give 100 percent until the last lap at Phoenix. My goal has always been to win races and championships, and that will never change.”

Suarez has made 135-career starts in the Cup Series, resulting in eight top-fives and 32 top-10 finishes. His best race finishs with GBR, so far, through the first 27 races of 2020 were two 18th-place finishes at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway near Kansas City. He is 31st in the driver points standings.

Suarez also is a former NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, claiming that title 2016, his second of two full-time seasons in the Xfinity Series.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).