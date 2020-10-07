NASCAR Cup: Daniel Suarez joins Justin Marks’ new team

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 12: Daniel Suarez, driver of the #96 Toyota Certified Used Vehicles Toyota, speaks with the media during the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 12, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

A new race team, Trackhouse Racing, will embark on a full-time season of NASCAR Cup Series competition in 2021 with Daniel Suarez as the driver of its No. 99 Chevrolet. The new team is owned by Justin Marks and will have at technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing.

“The formation of a top-level NASCAR Cup Series team has been a dream of mine for a long time,” Trackhouse Entertainment Group founder and owner Justin Marks said. “A lot of hard work has transpired to get us to this point and I don’t think we could’ve ended up with better partners in RCR and Chevrolet and with a more passionate and committed driver than Daniel Suárez. Daniel’s drive and hunger to get to the top of this sport is palpable every time I am in his presence. We are building a team of winners, and Daniel has delivered just about every time he’s sat in race winning equipment. It’s my job now to put a car underneath him that will carry him to the highest echelon of the sport.”

The new team will have a charter. NASCAR on FOX reporter Bob Pockrass (@BobPocrass) has tweeted the Trackhouse will lease Spire Motorsport’s No. 77 charter.

Marks competed part-time as a driver in all three of NASCAR’s national series between 2007 and 2018, including six Cup Series races.

“I see in Trackhouse a great opportunity for me with a very strong group of people that share the same vision, commitment and goals that I have,” Suárez said. “Justin has been involved in the racing world for over 20 years and understands the ins and outs of the sport both as a driver and from the business side. I have learned a lot in the last few years and have been very fortunate to be a part of very good organizations. I have learned that this sport is about people, and I know we are going to work very hard to put together a talented team. Furthermore, getting the support from a strong manufacturer like Chevrolet will be a key to our success. My goal is simple. I want to win races.”

Suarez is in his fourth year of full-time competition in the Cup Series, this year as driver of the No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota. He also has driven for Joe Gibbs Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing at the Cup level, posting eight top-five finishes in 138-career starts.

Before his move to the Cup level, Suarez won the 2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship with JGR. He claimed his three-career Xfinity Series race wins that season.

Suarez also has one win in 27 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races.

Ty Norris will be the new team’s President of Racing Operations. His experience includes the position of Executive Vice President and General Manager at both Dale Earnhardt Inc. and Michael Waltrip Racing.

