NASCAR Cup: Daniel Suarez rumored to be Gaunt Brothers’ new driver

BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN – JUNE 07: Daniel Suarez, driver of the #41 Haas Automation Demo Day Ford, gets into his car during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on June 07, 2019 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

At least one published report has Daniel Suarez behind the wheel of a Gaunt Brothers Racing entry for the complete 2020 NASCAR Cup Series schedule. NASCAR new site TobyChristie.com cites anonymous sources claiming a deal has been completed between driver and team. Meanwhile, Parker Kligerman, who drove the No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota in a partial schedule in 2019, has confirmed he will not be with the team this season.

“It was a super cool opportunity,” Kligerman said, as quoted in an NBC Sports article. “I didn’t think I was going to get a second shot at Cup. Then, I had that opportunity at the Coke 600 (in 2018), and last year, we did way more races than I ever thought we would do and got to be a part of the Toyota family. I felt like we really, as race team, improved and improved and improved and got to where our last race at Texas was one of our best races of the year. We were just solid, speed-wise and execution and all that stuff. It was cool to see that and be a part of that. That’s why I did that. I felt like we were building something. (Marty Gaunt, car owner) has been great to me, super open to the process in the offseason. In my position, being a driver that doesn’t have any personal funding, you always know, especially being a part-time driver, you’re on borrowed time. I’m very happy for them. I wish them all the best.”

Suarez is assumed to have financial backing from Arris and Coca-Cola.

Suarez has been in the Cup Series for three full seasons, promoted to NASCAR’s top division by Joe Gibbs Racing after winning the 2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship. He was released from JGR at the end of the 2018 season to make room for Martin Truex Jr. After a year at Stewart-Haas Racing, Suarez was released from that team, replaced by incoming rookie Cole Custer.

Suarez’s 108-Cup Series starts, so far, have resulted in eight top-fives and 32 top-10 finishes. He was the only SHR driver who didn’t make the 2019 Cup Series playoffs, but he finished last season 17th in the standings, highest among non-playoff drivers.

