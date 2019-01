NASCAR Cup: Daniel Suarez to share track with his JGR replacement in tire test

CHARLOTTE, NC – JANUARY 24: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez poses for a photo during the NASCAR Media Tour at Charlotte Convention Center on January 23, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

FROM THEDRIVE.COM

Goodyear will conduct its first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series tire test of 2019 on Wednesday and Thursday at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. Among the drivers participating will be new Stewart-Haas Racing driver Daniel Suarez and the driver who displaced him a Joe Gibbs Racing for the upcoming season, 2017 Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE